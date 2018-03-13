Magic's Aaron Gordon: Out Tuesday
Gordon (concussion) is out for Tuesday's contest against the Spurs, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Gordon returned to practice Monday, but has not yet passed through the final stages of concussion protocol, meaning he cannot play Tuesday. As a result of his absence, Mario Hezonja will presumably draw another start, with Jonathan Isaac and other forwards on the roster set to see an uptick in workload.
