Magic's Aaron Gordon: Out Wednesday
Gordon (concussion) is out for Wednesday's contest against the Bucks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Gordon will miss a fourth straight game Wednesday as he continues to progress through concussion protocol. In his stead, other forwards on the roster, such as Jonathan Isaac, Mario Hezonja and Wesley Iwundu are all candidates to see extra run.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Out Tuesday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Could play Tuesday vs. Spurs•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Won't play Saturday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Placed in concussion protocol, out Friday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Late heroics not enough Wednesday•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...