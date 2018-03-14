Magic's Aaron Gordon: Out Wednesday

Gordon (concussion) is out for Wednesday's contest against the Bucks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Gordon will miss a fourth straight game Wednesday as he continues to progress through concussion protocol. In his stead, other forwards on the roster, such as Jonathan Isaac, Mario Hezonja and Wesley Iwundu are all candidates to see extra run.

