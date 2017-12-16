Magic's Aaron Gordon: Out with calf injury

Gordon will not return to Friday's game against the Trail Blazers after suffering a right calf strain, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Gordon was making his return from a two game absence due to a concussion before exiting the contest. His night will end with 13 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two triples across 25 minutes. The severity of his calf injury is not known at this time, but expect an update on his status once the team provides more information.