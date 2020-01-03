Magic's Aaron Gordon: Participates in shootaround
Gordon (Achilles) took part in the Magic's morning shootaround Friday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Gordon missed Orlando's last two games and is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Heat. His participation in the shootaround is a step in the right direction, but he remains a game-time decision.
