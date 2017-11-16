Magic's Aaron Gordon: Pitches in 12 points in defeat
Gordon contributed 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 99-94 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Gordon had what could be considered a third straight down game, a stretch that's seen him shoot just 38.2 percent (13-for-34). Gordon still has managed 12 consecutive double-digit scoring efforts, but he's only eclipsed 20 points on two occasions after pouring in a season-high 41 against the Nets on Oct. 24. Despite the recent downturn, he's still draining a career-high 52.8 percent of his attempts from the field, 50.0 percent of his three-point attempts and 73.3 percent of his free throws. Moreover, he's also hauling in a personal-best 7.7 rebounds per contest, keeping him viable in all formats.
