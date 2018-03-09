Magic's Aaron Gordon: Placed in concussion protocol, out Friday
Gordon has been placed in concussion protocol as a result of a collision with opposing big man Julius Randle during Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports. He has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings.
This is Gordon's second concussion of the season and he'll have to pass a series of progressive tests before returning to game action. While he's sidelined, Mario Hezonja and Jonathan Isaac should see increased run.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Late heroics not enough Wednesday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Struggles with shot Monday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Solid outing in victory•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Posts game-high 27 points Friday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Double-doubles in Wednesday's loss•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Will play Wednesday•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...