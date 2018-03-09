Magic's Aaron Gordon: Placed in concussion protocol, out Friday

Gordon has been placed in concussion protocol as a result of a collision with opposing big man Julius Randle during Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports. He has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings.

This is Gordon's second concussion of the season and he'll have to pass a series of progressive tests before returning to game action. While he's sidelined, Mario Hezonja and Jonathan Isaac should see increased run.