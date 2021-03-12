Gordon had nine points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and two rebounds in Thursday's loss to Miami.

Making his first appearance since Jan. 31, Gordon immediately returned to the starting five, but he faced a strict limitation and saw just 14 minutes of action. While Gordon will likely remain limited for at least the next few games, it's an encouraging sign that he attempted eight field goals and worked his way to the line three times. The Magic play at San Antonio on Friday, so keep an eye on Gordon's status, as it's possible he could be rested on the second half of the back-to-back.