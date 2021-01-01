Gordon ended with just six points (1-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 21 minutes during Thursday's 116-92 loss to the 76ers.

Gordon has been terrible to begin the season after putting together and recently impressive preseason. The fact he is coming off an injury does need to be considered when analyzing his production, or lack thereof. He is by no means a drop in 12-team leagues but if his manager is feeling frisky, perhaps you could throw a buy-low offer their way.