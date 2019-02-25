Magic's Aaron Gordon: Poor shooting night in win
Gordon totaled seven points (2-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and six assists across 30 minutes in the Magic's win over the Raptors on Sunday.
Gordon had a poor shooting night, missing all of his three-point attempts and hitting only two of his eleven shot attempts in Sunday's win. He made up for his off-night scoring with seven boards and six assists. Gordon's showing should be considered an outlier, as he had scored in double-digits for 24 games prior to Sunday.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Well-rounded line in Friday's loss•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Makes impact in win over Pelicans•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Modest effort in Sunday's win•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Starting vs. Atlanta•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Expected to play•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable vs. Hawks•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...