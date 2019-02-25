Magic's Aaron Gordon: Poor shooting night in win

Gordon totaled seven points (2-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and six assists across 30 minutes in the Magic's win over the Raptors on Sunday.

Gordon had a poor shooting night, missing all of his three-point attempts and hitting only two of his eleven shot attempts in Sunday's win. He made up for his off-night scoring with seven boards and six assists. Gordon's showing should be considered an outlier, as he had scored in double-digits for 24 games prior to Sunday.