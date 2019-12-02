Magic's Aaron Gordon: Poor showing versus Golden State
Gordon tallied eight points (2-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes Sunday in the Magic's 100-96 win over the Warriors.
Gordon has had a rough go of things on the offensive end in his first two contests back since returning from a three-game absence due to an ankle injury. The 24-year-old has turned in back-to-back 2-for-11 showings from the field, dropping his season rate to a career-worst 39.2 percent. On a positive note, Gordon reached 30 minutes in both of those games, so it doesn't appear he'll be subjected to any restrictions moving forward.
