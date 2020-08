Gordon scored 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 120-109 loss to the Pacers.

The 24-year-old forward has delivered either 20-plus points or a double-double in all three games since the restart. Gordon should remain a key player for the Magic as they look to catch the Nets for the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.