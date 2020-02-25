Magic's Aaron Gordon: Pops for game-high 27 in win

Gordon scored a game-high 27 points (11-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in 41 minutes during Monday's 115-113 win over the Nets.

Down 19 points in the third quarter, Gordon helped push the Magic to their biggest comeback win of the season with his 15th double-double. The 24-year-old is averaging 19.3 points, 8.9 boards, 4.9 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.3 steals through nine games in February, a significant jump on his production coming into the month.