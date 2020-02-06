Magic's Aaron Gordon: Posts 23 points in loss
Gordon contributed 23 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 31 minutes in Wednesday's 116-100 loss to the Celtics.
Gordon was effective in the tough matchup versus Boston, but it wasn't enough to help Orlando capture a road victory. It was encouraging to see the forward get to the charity stripe a team-high 10 times and this was also Gordon's 12th double-double of the season. Next, he will face a soft Knicks' defense Thursday night.
