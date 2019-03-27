Magic's Aaron Gordon: Posts double-double Tuesday

Gordon recorded 14 points (6-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 104-99 win at Miami.

Gordon posted his 17th double-double of the year Tuesday, and it also marked the fifth time this month he's seen at least 37 minutes. Across 12 March appearances, the fifth-year forward is averaging 15.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists, but he's shooting just 41.0 percent from the field.