Magic's Aaron Gordon: Posts double-double Tuesday
Gordon recorded 14 points (6-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 104-99 win at Miami.
Gordon posted his 17th double-double of the year Tuesday, and it also marked the fifth time this month he's seen at least 37 minutes. Across 12 March appearances, the fifth-year forward is averaging 15.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists, but he's shooting just 41.0 percent from the field.
More News
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.