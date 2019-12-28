Magic's Aaron Gordon: Posts double-double
Gordon had 19 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 98-97 win over the 76ers.
Gordon notched his third straight double-double, and he seems to be on the right track once again after a three-game stretch earlier this month where he averaged 8.0 points and 5.3 boards per contest earlier this month. He will try to extend that decent run of form Saturday at Milwaukee.
