Magic's Aaron Gordon: Posts game-high 27 points Friday

Gordon recorded 27 points (10-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 35 minutes during a 115-106 overtime win over the Pistons on Friday.

Gordon's 27 points marked a game high as he put up his best scoring total since Jan. 6. The effort also marked his second consecutive double-double. Gordon also contributed on the defensive end, as this was his fifth straight game with at least one block, which marks his best such stretch of the season.

