Magic's Aaron Gordon: Posts season-high 31 points

Gordon tallied 31 points (13-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 29 minutes Sunday in the Magic's 131-117 win over the Knicks.

Gordon's production was unusually quiet in the defensive categories, but he more than made up for it with the season-high scoring total, which was fueled by remarkable efficiency from the field and from distance. The forward had entered the weekend nursing a sprained left ankle, but Sunday's stellar outing -- which came on the heels of him playing 29 minutes a day earlier against the Lakers -- indicates he's feeling fine heading into the Magic's three-game week.