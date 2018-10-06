Magic's Aaron Gordon: Pours in game-high 29 in preseason win
Gordon scored a game-high 29 points (10-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 24 minutes during Friday's preseason win over Flamengo.
While the Brazilian side did feature a couple of notable NBA veterans in Anderson Varejao and Leandro Barbosa, the Magic frontcourt simply overwhelmed Flamengo's bigs, and Gordon and Nik Vucevic combined for 50 points. The 23-year-old Gordon was rewarded with a big four-year contract this offseason after showing significant growth in 2017-18, but his improving three-point shot and defensive game suggest he may not have reached his ceiling as a fantasy asset yet.
