Magic's Aaron Gordon: Pours in game-high 29 in preseason win

Gordon scored a game-high 29 points (10-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 24 minutes during Friday's preseason win over Flamengo.

While the Brazilian side did feature a couple of notable NBA veterans in Anderson Varejao and Leandro Barbosa, the Magic frontcourt simply overwhelmed Flamengo's bigs, and Gordon and Nik Vucevic combined for 50 points. The 23-year-old Gordon was rewarded with a big four-year contract this offseason after showing significant growth in 2017-18, but his improving three-point shot and defensive game suggest he may not have reached his ceiling as a fantasy asset yet.