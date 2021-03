Gordon finished with 38 points (14-20 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 3-6 FG), six boards, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes of a 121-113 win against the Nets on Friday.

Gordon's 38 points were a new season high as he teamed up with Evan Fournier to score more than half of his team's points in the win. Gordon had been dealing with an ankle injury this week, but after appearing in back-to-back games, he looks like he's put the injury behind him. He'll face the Celtics on Sunday.