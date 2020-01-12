Magic's Aaron Gordon: Practices Sunday

Coach Steve Clifford said that Gordon (calf) completed parts of Sunday's practice, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

The Magic won't provide an official update on Gordon's status for Monday's game against the Kings until after their morning shootaround that day, but the forward's activity Sunday suggests he can at least be viewed as probable. While Gordon was sidelined for Friday's loss to the Suns with the sore right calf, Wes Iwundu entered the starting five in his stead.