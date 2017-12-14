Magic's Aaron Gordon: Practices Thursday

Gordon (concussion) participated in practice Thursday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Gordon has missed the last two games while working through the league-mandated concussion protocol, but was able to practice Thursday, which is usually one of the last steps before being cleared. Look for the Magic to reevaluate Gordon on Friday morning, with the chance of ultimately returning for a matchup against the Trail Blazers later that evening. Tentatively consider Gordon questionable for Friday's contest, though his availability for practice Thursday is encouraging. Mario Hezonja and Wes Iwundu would likely lose the most minutes if Gordon plays.