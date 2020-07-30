Gordon (groin) participated in Wednesday's practice, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
The 24-year-old sat out the final scrimmage Monday against the Nuggets due to the mild groin soreness, but he was able to return to the court a couple days later. Gordon appears on track to be available for Friday's first seeding game against the Nets.
