Magic's Aaron Gordon: Probable Sunday

The Magic have listed Gordon (calf) as probable ahead of Sunday's game against the Raptors, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Gordon missed Friday's loss to the Hornets due to a calf strain, but looks on track to return Sunday. Assuming he avoids any setbacks, look for the power forward to resume his usual role with the club. However, final confirmation on his status will likely be announced closer to game time Sunday.