Magic's Aaron Gordon: Puts up double-double in 20 minutes Thursday
Gordon accumulated 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and 10 rebounds across 20 minutes during Thursday's 112-89 win over the Mavericks.
Gordon demonstrated his fantasy upside Thursday, needing just 20 minutes to drop a double-double. He's set to begin the season at the starting power forward -- a role he absorbed once Serge Ibaka was dealt to Toronto just prior to the trade deadline last season. While he didn't shoot well from beyond the arc Thursday, he's taken eight threes across 35 total preseason minutes, suggesting that expanding his range will be a point of emphasis this year.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Solid start to preseason Monday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Closes the season on a high note•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Double-double in Saturday's loss•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores 32 points with season-high 16 boards•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Will play Friday vs. Celtics•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Game-time decision Friday with sore shoulder•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...