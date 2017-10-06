Magic's Aaron Gordon: Puts up double-double in 20 minutes Thursday

Gordon accumulated 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and 10 rebounds across 20 minutes during Thursday's 112-89 win over the Mavericks.

Gordon demonstrated his fantasy upside Thursday, needing just 20 minutes to drop a double-double. He's set to begin the season at the starting power forward -- a role he absorbed once Serge Ibaka was dealt to Toronto just prior to the trade deadline last season. While he didn't shoot well from beyond the arc Thursday, he's taken eight threes across 35 total preseason minutes, suggesting that expanding his range will be a point of emphasis this year.