Magic's Aaron Gordon: Puts up double-double in opener
Gordon had 26 points (9-18 FG, 4-5 3PT, 4-6 FT), 16 rebounds and two assists in Wednesday's win over Miami.
Gordon led the Magic in shot attempts and knocked down four of his five looks from downtown. While he turned the ball over four times, it was an encouraging debut for a player who could be a dark-horse All-Star candidate in the East if he stays healthy.
