Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable for Friday

Gordon (calf) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Gordon has missed the last two games with a right calf strain, but the fact that he's not being ruled out a day in advance is encouraging that he's finally inching closer to a return. He'll still likely test out the injury during morning shootaround Friday, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final decision is made on his status. Mario Hezonja would be in line to pick up another start if Gordon can't give it a go.