Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable for Saturday

Gordon (hip) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Gordon has missed the last two games due to a strained hip flexor, but it looks like there is at least a chance that the high-flying power forward could make a return to the lineup Saturday. Expect another update on Gordon to come following the Magic's shootaround Saturday morning, with Mo Speights in line for another start should Gordon be ruled out.