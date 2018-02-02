Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable for Saturday
Gordon (hip) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Gordon has missed the last two games due to a strained hip flexor, but it looks like there is at least a chance that the high-flying power forward could make a return to the lineup Saturday. Expect another update on Gordon to come following the Magic's shootaround Saturday morning, with Mo Speights in line for another start should Gordon be ruled out.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Out again Wednesday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable Wednesday vs. Lakers•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable Tuesday with strained hip flexor•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Double-doubles Saturday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Another double-double in Tuesday's loss•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...