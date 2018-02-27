Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable for Wednesday

Gordon is dealing with a sore left hip and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Raptors, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Gordon was reportedly seen icing the hip following Monday's game against the Thunder, so it appears that's when he first injured it. The fact that it's only listed as soreness is encouraging that it's nothing overly serious, though there's a chance he's still ultimately held out of Wednesday's contest. Look for Gordon to be reevaluated following the team's morning shootaround and if he were to sit out, Mario Hezonja would likely benefit the most with added playing time. Jonathan Isaac (ankle) is also on track to return and could provide another body in the frontcourt.