Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable for Wednesday
Gordon is dealing with a sore left hip and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Raptors, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Gordon was reportedly seen icing the hip following Monday's game against the Thunder, so it appears that's when he first injured it. The fact that it's only listed as soreness is encouraging that it's nothing overly serious, though there's a chance he's still ultimately held out of Wednesday's contest. Look for Gordon to be reevaluated following the team's morning shootaround and if he were to sit out, Mario Hezonja would likely benefit the most with added playing time. Jonathan Isaac (ankle) is also on track to return and could provide another body in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores 18 points in 33 minutes•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores team-high 20 in Saturday's loss•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Drops nine points Thursday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Will play with minutes restriction Thursday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Trending towards returning Thursday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...