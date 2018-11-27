Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable for Wednesday
Gordon (back) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Gordon was forced to exit Monday's contest in Golden State due to lower back tightness, and his status for Orlando's upcoming tilt remains up in the air. His availability in Portland should become more clear closer to tipoff. Jonathan Isaac could be in line for more run if Gordon is ruled out.
