Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable for Wednesday

Gordon (back) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Brooklyn.

Gordon was held out of Monday's win over the Hawks, but he told reporters that his back is doing "a little better", and he hopes to be able to practice Tuesday. Chances are, the Magic won't comment on Gordon's status until shootaround Wednesday morning, and he could end up being close to a game-time call. With Gordon out the last two games, Jarrell Martin has re-entered the rotation, while Jonathan Isaac has picked up a few extra minutes.