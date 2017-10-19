Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable Friday due to ankle injury
Gordon is questionable for Friday's game against the Nets due to a sore left ankle, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Currently, the injury is just being called "soreness", so it seems safe to say it's minor. That said, it's giving Gordon enough discomfort to the point that he may not play Friday. More information should emerge after Friday's morning shootaround regardarding his status.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Nears double-double Wednesday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Monster performance Tuesday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Resting Monday vs. Mavericks•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Puts up double-double in 20 minutes Thursday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Solid start to preseason Monday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Closes the season on a high note•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....