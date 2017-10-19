Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable Friday due to ankle injury

Gordon is questionable for Friday's game against the Nets due to a sore left ankle, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Currently, the injury is just being called "soreness", so it seems safe to say it's minor. That said, it's giving Gordon enough discomfort to the point that he may not play Friday. More information should emerge after Friday's morning shootaround regardarding his status.

