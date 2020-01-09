Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable Friday
Gordon is deemed questionable for Friday's contest against Phoenix due to right calf tightness, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Coming off an Achilles injury, Gordon is currently averaging 30.8 minutes in each of the past four games including two double-doubles. It's relatively unclear at the moment though whether Gordon's calf tightness is severe, but nevertheless, if the forward is deemed unavailable for Friday's game, Khem Birch could likely garner the starting job.
