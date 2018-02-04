Play

Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable Monday vs. Heat

Gordon (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Heat.

Gordon has been sidelined for the Magic's last three games with the strained left hip flexor, opening up a starting role in the frontcourt for Marreese Speights. The 22-year-old attempted to go through a practice Friday but was still experiencing pain with his hip, so the Magic will see if a couple days of rest is enough for Gordon to give it a go Monday in Miami. Expect the team to provide an update on Gordon's status following Monday's morning shootaround.

