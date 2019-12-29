Play

Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable Monday

Gordon (Achilles) is questionable for Monday's game against Atlanta, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Gordon was an early exit during Saturday's loss to Milwaukee due to a sore left Achilles, logging 21 minutes of action and recording five points. If Gordon is unable to play Monday, Terrence Ross will likely see an increased role.

