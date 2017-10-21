Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable Saturday vs. Cavaliers

Gordon (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers and is expected to test his injured ankle out before the game to determine if he can play -- similar to Friday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The team is on the second half of a back-to-back, so the forward didn't get much time to recover. In his absence Friday, Nikola Vucevic stole the show, dropping 41 points and 12 rebounds. Rookie Jonathan Isaac saw 23 minutes of run as well.