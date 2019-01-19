Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable Saturday
Gordon (back) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Bucks.
Gordon departed during the second half of Friday's game against the Nets due to lower back tightness, and his availability for Saturday's game is in question. If he's out, it would mark Gordon's third absence of the year. Jonathan Isaac, Jarell Martin and Jonathon Simmons could all benefit from the situation.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Doubtful to return•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Continues strong scoring stretch•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Big double-double against Celtics•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Double-double in loss•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Sets new career high in dimes•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Inefficient in loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....