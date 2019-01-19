Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable Saturday

Gordon (back) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Bucks.

Gordon departed during the second half of Friday's game against the Nets due to lower back tightness, and his availability for Saturday's game is in question. If he's out, it would mark Gordon's third absence of the year. Jonathan Isaac, Jarell Martin and Jonathon Simmons could all benefit from the situation.

More News
Our Latest Stories