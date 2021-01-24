Gordon (hip/back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Hornets.
Gordon appears to be in danger of missing his second game of the season due to soreness in both his back and hip. If the 25-year-old is forced to miss Sunday's contest, Gary Clark and Khem Birch could slide into slightly increased roles.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Shining as point forward•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: One assist shy of triple-double•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Wednesday's game postponed•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Flirts with double-double•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Posts 16 points in return•