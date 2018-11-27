Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable to return
Gordon is dealing with lower back tightness and is questionable to return to Monday's matchup with the Warriors, John Denton of the Magic's official site reports.
Gordon has been having an off night on the offensive end, shooting 0-for-6 from the floor and 0-for-2 from behind the arc across 22 minutes of action. The forward has been averaging 32 minutes a game over his past seven contests and is coming off 31 minutes of action in Sunday's win over the Lakers, which could be a factor in the back injury. While he's off the court, look for Jonathan Isaac, Jarell Martin and Mo Bamba to all potentially see increased minutes.
