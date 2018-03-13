Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable Tuesday

Gordon (concussion) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

Gordon returned to practice Monday, giving him a fair chance of returning Tuesday after missing two straight games with a concussion. If he ends up playing, he would presumably start, pushing Mario Hezonja back to the pine.

