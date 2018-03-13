Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable Tuesday
Gordon (concussion) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
Gordon returned to practice Monday, giving him a fair chance of returning Tuesday after missing two straight games with a concussion. If he ends up playing, he would presumably start, pushing Mario Hezonja back to the pine.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Could play Tuesday vs. Spurs•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Won't play Saturday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Placed in concussion protocol, out Friday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Late heroics not enough Wednesday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Struggles with shot Monday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Solid outing in victory•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...