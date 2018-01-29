Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable Tuesday with strained hip flexor
Gordon did not practice Monday due to a strained left hip flexor, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Gordon apparently picked up the injury during Saturday's loss to the Pacers, in which he had 22 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in 40 minutes of action. The Magic will handle his status on a day-to-day basis, with coach Frank Vogel telling the media that Gordon will carry a questionable tag into Tuesday's game against the Rockets.
