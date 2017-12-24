Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable Tuesday

Gordon (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's clash with the Heat.

Gordon has already been sidelined for the Magic's previous four outings due to his calf ailment. Prior to getting hurt, the forward was logging 34.6 minutes per game in his previous five outings, along with averaging 15.0 point, 6.8 rebounds and a 39.7 field-goal percentage. If the youngster is unavailable against Miami, look for Wesley Iwundu and Mario Hezonja to deputized in his stead.