Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable vs. Hawks

Gordon (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Brad Rowland of Peachtree Hoops reports.

Gordon took a hard fall during Saturday's win over Milwaukee, so he's likely dealing with some lingering soreness. Keep an eye on the athletic forward's status throughout the day, though final word may not come until close to the 7:30 PM ET tip.

