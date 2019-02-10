Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable vs. Hawks
Gordon (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Brad Rowland of Peachtree Hoops reports.
Gordon took a hard fall during Saturday's win over Milwaukee, so he's likely dealing with some lingering soreness. Keep an eye on the athletic forward's status throughout the day, though final word may not come until close to the 7:30 PM ET tip.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Strong complementary production•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Continues to get teammates involved•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Hands out career-high 10 dimes•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Another double-double in Houston•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...