Gordon (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Heat.
A sprained left ankle has kept Gordon sidelined since Feb. 2. However, he may be making his return in the Magic's first game after the All-Star break. If Gordon is back, there's a chance he'll be on a minutes limit.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Out 4-6 weeks with ankle sprain•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Leaves with ankle injury, won't return•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Forgetful night all around•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Starting Monday, as expected•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Expected back Monday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Ruled out Sunday•