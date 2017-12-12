Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable Wednesday vs. Clippers
Gordon (concussion) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Clippers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Gordon suffered the concussion during Friday's game against the Nuggets and missed Saturday's game against the Hawks. He said on Monday, regarding a possible return Wednesday, that "I'm showing no symptoms and I feel good, but I'll leave it up to the doctors." For now, he's still being considered questionable, but more word on his availability should emerge after he goes through Wednesday's morning shootaround.
