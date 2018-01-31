Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable Wednesday vs. Lakers

Gordon (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Lakers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Gordon sat out Tuesday's contest against the Rockets due to a strained left hip flexor, prompting Mario Hezonja to draw the start at power forward and see 25 minutes. If Gordon ends up missing Wednesday's contest, Hezonja -- along with Wesley Iwundu and Marreese Speights -- could see expanded roles.