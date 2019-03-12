Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable Wednesday
Gordon is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Wizards due to sore ribs, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Gordon has emerged from Sunday's loss to the Grizzlies with sore ribs, which is putting his chances of playing Wednesday into question. More information on Gordon's status should arrive following the Magic's morning shootaround.
