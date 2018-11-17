Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable with sprained ankle

Gordon is listed as questionable Saturday against the Lakers due to a sprained left ankle, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Gordon may have picked up the injury during the Magic's win over Philadelphia on Wednesday, in which he had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes. Regardless, the Magic will wait to see how he feels closer to game-time before making a call on his status.

