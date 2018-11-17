Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable with sprained ankle
Gordon is listed as questionable Saturday against the Lakers due to a sprained left ankle, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Gordon may have picked up the injury during the Magic's win over Philadelphia on Wednesday, in which he had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes. Regardless, the Magic will wait to see how he feels closer to game-time before making a call on his status.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.