Magic's Aaron Gordon: Quiet in Monday's loss
Gordon recorded 12 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 102-86 loss to the Bucks.
Gordon saw 31 minutes of playing time Monday, a welcome sight for his owners. The silly season is upon us and with the resting of players a key issue when it comes to fantasy, Gordon has only missed one game since March 20. What happens for the final regular season game is anyone's guess but hopefully he will be rolled out as per normal.
