Gordon recorded 24 points (9-17 FG, 6-9 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 28 minutes in the Magic's 103-83 victory over the Cavs.

Gordon had struggled all season long from beyond the arc, going 3-20 before draining six 3-pointers Monday night. He also recorded his first double-double of the season. Over his last two games, Gordon has totaled 39 points and 19 rebounds compared to just 22 points and 14 rebounds his three games prior.