Magic's Aaron Gordon: Records second straight double-double in Sunday's win

Gordon posted 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes during Sunday's 103-95 win over the Celtics.

Gordon is having a pretty good January after struggling with various injury issues, as he was averaging 17.6 points and 8.4 rebounds coming to tonight's game. He recorded his fourth double-double of the month in Sunday's win. and seems to be poised for higher salaries in DFS formats as his game gets back on track.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories