Magic's Aaron Gordon: Records second straight double-double in Sunday's win
Gordon posted 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes during Sunday's 103-95 win over the Celtics.
Gordon is having a pretty good January after struggling with various injury issues, as he was averaging 17.6 points and 8.4 rebounds coming to tonight's game. He recorded his fourth double-double of the month in Sunday's win. and seems to be poised for higher salaries in DFS formats as his game gets back on track.
